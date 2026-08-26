Karnataka faces severe rainfall deficit, drought declaration likely soon

Karnataka deputy chief minister G. Parameshwara this week painted a grim picture of the state’s drought situation, attributing the deficient rainfall to Super El Niño and warning that the situation could worsen in the coming weeks, even as the government plans a 60-day cloud-seeding operation in the coming days to generate rain.

Speaking in the legislative council before it was adjourned sine die by chairman Saleem Ahmed, Parameshwara said Karnataka had recorded its lowest rainfall for the June-August period in 50 years.

The state should have received 654 mm of rainfall between 1 June and 24 August, but received only 454 mm — a deficit of 31 per cent, he said. When broken down, the deficit was 31 per cent in north interior Karnataka, 41 per cent in south interior Karnataka, 35 per cent in Malnad and 26 per cent in the coastal region. Of the state's 240 talukas, 175 were facing a rainfall deficit, including 14 with a severe deficit.

Citing satellite-based assessments by weather agencies in India and abroad, Parameshwara said the state was likely to receive deficient rainfall for the rest of August and in September as well. "In such a natural emergency, it is imperative that we all work together. I am making this statement with an appeal that we must collectively address the situation," he said.

As of 14 August, only 60 lakh hectares had been sown against the state's target of 84.10 lakh hectares, with 71 per cent of the target achieved. Horticulture crops have also been affected, with sowing completed on 2.45 lakh hectares against a target of 4.36 lakh hectares.

Even crops that have been sown are showing poor growth because of inadequate rainfall, Parameshwara said. Farmers have been advised to opt for short-duration varieties that can withstand rainfall deficits, and seeds have been distributed.