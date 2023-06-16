Karnataka ministers called to Delhi by Congress on June 21: KPCC chief Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said the entire state cabinet has been called to New Delhi by Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge for a meeting with the party top brass.

They are also likely to meet a host of central ministers separately during the visit to discuss various state projects, he said, and did not rule out the possibility of him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

There are reports that Siddaramaiah has sought an appointment with the Prime Minister.

Not giving any direct answer regarding him and the Chief Minister meeting the Prime Minister during the visit to the national capital, Shivakumar merely stated, "We are in a federal structure. All of us have to work together."