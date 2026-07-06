Karnataka: Probe widens, more arrests likely in Bengaluru daycare abuse case as NHRC seeks report
Rights panels launch parallel inquiries into alleged abuse of toddlers at Capgemini crèche as police investigate whistleblower claims, examine company's role and make second arrest
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report from the Karnataka government on allegations of abuse of toddlers at a daycare centre on Capgemini's Bengaluru campus, even as police widened their investigation with the arrest of a former employee accused of deleting portions of crucial video evidence before handing it over to investigators.
The Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging that toddlers at the crèche were subjected to inhuman treatment and has issued notices to the state's chief secretary and director general of police, seeking a detailed report within two weeks. It said the allegations, if found to be true, raise serious issues of human rights violations.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also launched a suo motu inquiry and deputed a fact-finding team to Bengaluru, adding another layer of scrutiny to the case.
The latest police action came on Saturday with the arrest of Sujatha, a former caregiver at the daycare centre. Investigators allege she delayed submitting videos purportedly showing abuse of children and deleted some clips before handing them over. Her mobile phone has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to determine whether the footage was edited or otherwise tampered with.
Police said Sujatha had earlier worked at the daycare centre before her employment was terminated. Investigators allege she arranged for a person still employed at the facility to record the videos and told police the footage was recorded on 22 June. They are also examining whether a financial dispute between Sujatha and another caregiver played a role in the circulation of the videos.
Earlier, police arrested Vijayalakshmi, 55, on charges of physically abusing children under her care. Another accused, Manjula, remains absconding, while three other daycare staff members named in the first information report (FIR) were questioned and later released after investigators said the available evidence did not implicate them.
The FIR, registered on 2 July, names five daycare workers under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.
The case surfaced after videos purportedly showing toddlers being physically abused at the daycare went viral. According to the NHRC, the footage first reached a child helpline official, prompting the matter to be reported to the authorities. The videos allegedly showed caregivers placing toddlers inside a washing machine, spraying water into their mouths with a toilet jet spray, locking them inside toilets, forcing them to sit on Western-style commodes and threatening them when they cried.
Investigators are also probing how the videos emerged. Police are verifying when the footage was recorded, whether it has been altered and the circumstances under which it was made public. Officials are examining claims that the abuse may have continued for an extended period and whether earlier complaints by a former employee were acted upon.
The investigation has widened beyond the alleged abuse itself. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh has said investigators are examining the role of those arrested, identifying whether others were involved and determining whether Capgemini had any role in the incident or its handling. He said further arrests were possible as the probe progresses.
Some parents have also reported behavioural changes in their children after attending the daycare, including an apparent fear of bathrooms, with investigators recording their statements as part of the probe.
Capgemini has temporarily closed the daycare facility pending a review. The company said the safety and well-being of every child remained its highest priority and that it was cooperating fully with the investigation. It said counselling services, a dedicated helpline and flexible work-from-home arrangements had been offered to affected families, while daycare providers across its India operations were being reassessed.