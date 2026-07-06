Karnataka: Probe widens, more arrests likely in Bengaluru daycare abuse case as NHRC seeks report

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report from the Karnataka government on allegations of abuse of toddlers at a daycare centre on Capgemini's Bengaluru campus, even as police widened their investigation with the arrest of a former employee accused of deleting portions of crucial video evidence before handing it over to investigators.

The Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging that toddlers at the crèche were subjected to inhuman treatment and has issued notices to the state's chief secretary and director general of police, seeking a detailed report within two weeks. It said the allegations, if found to be true, raise serious issues of human rights violations.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also launched a suo motu inquiry and deputed a fact-finding team to Bengaluru, adding another layer of scrutiny to the case.

The latest police action came on Saturday with the arrest of Sujatha, a former caregiver at the daycare centre. Investigators allege she delayed submitting videos purportedly showing abuse of children and deleted some clips before handing them over. Her mobile phone has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to determine whether the footage was edited or otherwise tampered with.

Police said Sujatha had earlier worked at the daycare centre before her employment was terminated. Investigators allege she arranged for a person still employed at the facility to record the videos and told police the footage was recorded on 22 June. They are also examining whether a financial dispute between Sujatha and another caregiver played a role in the circulation of the videos.

Earlier, police arrested Vijayalakshmi, 55, on charges of physically abusing children under her care. Another accused, Manjula, remains absconding, while three other daycare staff members named in the first information report (FIR) were questioned and later released after investigators said the available evidence did not implicate them.