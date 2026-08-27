Karnataka seeks details of residents stranded in Nepal, Tibet after flash floods
State authorities open emergency helplines to coordinate rescue, evacuation and other assistance
The Karnataka government has begun collecting information about people from the state who are stranded in Nepal and the Tibet Autonomous Region following severe flash floods and widespread disruption across the border region.
The Revenue Department’s Secretariat of Disaster Management said the details would help authorities coordinate rescue, evacuation and other necessary assistance for those affected.
In a post on X, the department asked stranded individuals, their relatives and tour operators to submit the required information through a Google Form issued by the state government.
The collected details will be shared with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy in Nepal and the Indian Embassy in Beijing to facilitate coordinated assistance.
People requiring help can also contact the State Emergency Operation Centre by calling the toll-free number 1070 or 080-22253707.
The Google Form was issued under the signature of Manoj Kumar Meena, Karnataka’s Relief Commissioner and Secretary of the Revenue Department’s Disaster Management division.
With PTI inputs