Karnataka seeks details of residents stranded in Nepal, Tibet after flash floods

The Karnataka government has begun collecting information about people from the state who are stranded in Nepal and the Tibet Autonomous Region following severe flash floods and widespread disruption across the border region.

The Revenue Department’s Secretariat of Disaster Management said the details would help authorities coordinate rescue, evacuation and other necessary assistance for those affected.

In a post on X, the department asked stranded individuals, their relatives and tour operators to submit the required information through a Google Form issued by the state government.