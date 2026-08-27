Karnataka to declare 101 taluks drought-hit as 32 more remain under review

The Karnataka government has decided to declare 101 taluks drought-hit, while another 32 that have met the initial eligibility criteria are being reassessed, Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference at Vidhana Soudha, Parameshwara described the current conditions as unprecedented and said the government was spending Rs 635 crore on drought management. He maintained that there was no shortage of funds to protect residents and livestock from the impact of the rainfall deficit.

Karnataka received 465 mm of rain between 1 June and 26 August against the normal 666 mm, resulting in a deficit of 30 per cent. Twenty-nine districts and 190 taluks have recorded deficient to large-deficient rainfall, while 12 taluks are experiencing a severe shortfall.

As of 26 August, 134 taluks had witnessed dry spells lasting more than three consecutive weeks, making them eligible for an assessment under Trigger-1 of the Centre’s Drought Manual, 2020.

The state subsequently carried out ground verification using the prescribed assessment parameters and found 101 taluks eligible to be declared drought-hit. Another 32 taluks that qualified under Trigger-1 are being reassessed.