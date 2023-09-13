Karnataka to once again approach CWRC expressing inability to release water to TN, says CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the state will once again file a petition before the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) expressing its inability to release Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu.

CWRC on Tuesday had recommended that Karnataka release 5,000 cusecs of water every day for the next 15 days to the neighbouring state.

The Chief Minister, who today held a "special emergency meeting" following the CWRC recommendation, said his government will consult its legal team regarding releasing water and take a decision, and will also once again move the Supreme Court explaining the factual situation on the ground.

"We will once again file a petition before the CWRC stating that we don't have water, so can't release water, so reconsider (the recommendation). Let's see what they will do, based on that we will once again file a petition in the Supreme Court and we will try to inform the court the factual situation on the ground," Siddaramaiah said.