Karnataka state goddess Chamundeshwari gets Rs 1.18 lakh as Congress 'Gruha Lakshmi'

Speaking to the National Herald, Gooligowda said AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala had asked chief minister Siddaramaiah prior to the Assembly elections to place all the five guarantee scheme cards before the deity.

"A day before the Assembly elections, on 9 May, Siddaramaiah, minister K.J George and I visited Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru, and placed all the five guarantee cards before the goddess. The Rs 1.18 lakh is a thanks-giving amount to the deity from the Congress, which went on to win 135 seats in the polls," Gooligowda said.

The Gruha Lakshmi scheme was launched by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on 30 August in Mysuru. It was one of the five guarantees of the Congress government that were to prove a game-changing election plank for the party's return to power after a decade.

Prior to the official launch of the scheme too, Siddaramaiah and others had visited the Chamundeshwari Temple to donate Rs 2,000.

The Chamundeshwari Temple is located atop the Chamundi hills in Mysuru, a shrine to this fierce form of Shakti who was the tutelary deity revered by the maharajas of Mysuru for centuries.

Besides the goddess, who presumably does not need this empowerment for her part, the Gruha Lakshmi scheme had already benefitted 1 crore women till October 2023, according to advertisements released by the Karnataka government in the media.