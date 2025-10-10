Karur stampede: SC questions Madras HC on forming SIT, reserves order

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed surprise over the Madras High Court’s decision to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives, asking how a single judge could have proceeded with the matter when it was already before a division bench.

A bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and N.V. Anjaria said it was “unable to understand” the high court’s order and questioned the procedural propriety behind it.

“We are unable to understand how this order was passed. How did the single bench in the Chennai Bench proceed with the matter when the division bench in Madurai was considering the matter?” Justice Maheshwari observed. “In my experience of over 15 years as a judge, a single bench holds back if the division bench has taken cognisance.”

The court made the remarks while hearing petitions related to the 27 September Karur tragedy, which occurred during a welfare distribution event organised by actor Vijay’s political outfit, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The stampede left 41 people dead and several others injured after thousands thronged the venue in sweltering heat to collect aid.

At the outset, senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, representing TVK, told the bench that the petition filed before the high court was limited in scope. “The petition before the high court was filed only to frame a standard operating procedure (SOP) for political rallies,” he said, contending that the court “constituted an SIT on the very first day” and made adverse remarks against Vijay and his party “without hearing them”.