Kashmir Valley hit by back-to-back quakes; authorities report no loss of life

Two back-to-back earthquakes measuring 4.9 and 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday, 20 August.

However, no loss of life or damage to property has been so far reported from anywhere.

Meteorological Department Director, Mukhtar Ahmad said that the first earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale occurred at 6:45 a.m. with coordinates, latitude 34.17 degrees north and longitude 74.16 degrees east.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Baramulla district of J&K and its depth was 5 km inside the earth.

The second earthquake occurred at 6:52 a.m. and its magnitude was 4.8 on the Richter scale.

Its latitude was 34.20 degrees north and longitude 74.31 degrees east. The epicentre of the second earthquake was also in Baramulla district and it occurred at a depth of 10 km.