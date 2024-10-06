Kejriwal and Mann play snakes and ladders in Punjab

Already churning over Punjab chief minister Bhagawant Mann’s ‘ill health’ and hospitalisation in a private hospital in Mohali, Arvind Kejriwal’s release on bail provided further grist to the rumour mills over Mann’s political fate. The tug of war between Punjab and Delhi — or, more precisely, between Mann and Kejriwal — has been a persistent feature of the Aam Aadmi Party’s short political history in the state.

Mann played a willing sidekick to Kejriwal when he ruthlessly purged the party to become the undisputed leader of AAP. On his part, Mann was equally unsparing of his opponents—Phoolka, Chottepur, Khaira and others—in his bid to be numero uno in the state. Both leaders have been equally ruthless, narcissistic, image-conscious and masters of symbolism and rhetoric; both have used new communication technologies, channelling populism and the primaeval energy of volunteers to exploit voter discontent and the decimation of traditional parties in Delhi and Punjab.

During the phase of AAP’s ascendency (2014–22), Bhagwant Mann in Punjab clearly played second fiddle to Kejriwal in Delhi. Punjab’s resources, be they men or material, were used in Delhi and other states around the country. Planes and helicopters were placed at the disposal of AAP leaders from Delhi and leaders like Sanjay Singh, Durgesh Pathak, Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak were perceived to be lording it over Punjab and maintaining an iron grip on the party organisation in the state.

Mann, however, was never Delhi’s first choice for CM—it only relented due to the mass support he enjoyed in Punjab. However, once AAP came to power in the state, Mann was expected to remain a titular head, with the real power residing in Delhi.

This was true for almost a year. Delhi selected Rajya Sabha nominees for Punjab, ‘RC sir’ (Raghav Chadha) gave orders to Punjab bureaucrats and decided government policies including the excise on liquor.