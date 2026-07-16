Kejriwal invokes Anna Hazare movement as he backs Wangchuk's hunger strike on Day 19

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday visited climate activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar and expressed solidarity with his indefinite hunger strike, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal urged the Centre to heed the concerns of students and young people protesting against repeated examination paper leaks.

"Every year, exam papers get leaked and youth pay the price. I appeal to the government to listen to students and Wangchuk," the former Delhi chief minister said.

Calling for accountability, Kejriwal demanded that Pradhan step down and suggested that Wangchuk should instead be appointed the country's education minister.

Kejriwal said returning to Jantar Mantar brought back memories of the 2011 anti-corruption movement led by social activist Anna Hazare, in which he played a key role before entering electoral politics.