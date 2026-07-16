Kejriwal invokes Anna Hazare movement as he backs Wangchuk's hunger strike on Day 19
AAP chief says Wangchuk's protest recalls the 2011 anti-corruption movement that launched his political journey
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday visited climate activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar and expressed solidarity with his indefinite hunger strike, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).
Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal urged the Centre to heed the concerns of students and young people protesting against repeated examination paper leaks.
"Every year, exam papers get leaked and youth pay the price. I appeal to the government to listen to students and Wangchuk," the former Delhi chief minister said.
Calling for accountability, Kejriwal demanded that Pradhan step down and suggested that Wangchuk should instead be appointed the country's education minister.
Kejriwal said returning to Jantar Mantar brought back memories of the 2011 anti-corruption movement led by social activist Anna Hazare, in which he played a key role before entering electoral politics.
He said the current agitation reminded him of that movement, which eventually paved the way for the formation of the AAP and the fall of the then UPA government.
"While coming here today, I was reminded of 4 April 2011, when I sat at this very place with Anna Hazare during the anti-corruption movement. Three years later, that government lost power because it failed to listen and allowed arrogance to overtake accountability," he said.
Kejriwal said students from across the country had united to demand reforms in the examination system and praised them for campaigning for a fair and transparent process.
He also lauded Wangchuk, saying the activist was fighting not for personal interests but for the future of students and children across the country.
Referring to Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike, Kejriwal said Wangchuk had put his own life at stake for the cause and expressed respect for everyone associated with the movement, including those who had faced persecution and hardship.