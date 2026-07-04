Kejriwal visits Panaji temple, seeks action over alleged Ayodhya donation embezzlement
AAP chief says he prayed for strict action against those allegedly involved in misappropriation of donations at Ram temple
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited the Maruti temple in Panaji, where he said he prayed for strict action against those allegedly involved in the embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and against those allegedly shielding them.
Speaking to reporters after offering prayers, Kejriwal alleged that millions of devotees had contributed to the Ayodhya temple with faith and devotion and that any misappropriation of those donations amounted to a betrayal of public trust.
The AAP leader claimed that a former Union home secretary had donated a one-kilogram gold copy of the Ramcharitmanas, the revered Hindu epic by Tulsidas, to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
"The donated gold Ramcharitmanas disappeared from the temple. When the donor sought an explanation, he was allegedly insulted and told that it was not the responsibility of the temple authorities to protect every item in the temple," Kejriwal alleged.
Kejriwal was accompanied by AAP Goa in-charge Atishi, the party's Goa unit president Valmiki Naik and other party leaders.
"We prayed that everyone involved in the alleged 'chanda chori' (theft of donations) at the Shri Ram Mandir should receive the strictest punishment. Those who are protecting or supporting the accused should also be investigated and punished," he said.
Kejriwal said devotees across the country had made contributions to the temple in good faith and expected complete transparency and accountability in the handling of donations.
There was no immediate response from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to Kejriwal's allegations.
The alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple came to light on 7 June. An FIR was registered on 25 June based on a preliminary report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government.
According to officials, eight persons associated with the temple's donation-counting process have been arrested so far, and the investigation is continuing.
Kejriwal arrived in Goa on Thursday on a three-day visit. The AAP has expressed its willingness to forge an alliance with Opposition parties to challenge the ruling BJP in the 2027 Goa Assembly elections.