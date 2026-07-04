Kejriwal visits Panaji temple, seeks action over alleged Ayodhya donation embezzlement

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited the Maruti temple in Panaji, where he said he prayed for strict action against those allegedly involved in the embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and against those allegedly shielding them.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers, Kejriwal alleged that millions of devotees had contributed to the Ayodhya temple with faith and devotion and that any misappropriation of those donations amounted to a betrayal of public trust.

The AAP leader claimed that a former Union home secretary had donated a one-kilogram gold copy of the Ramcharitmanas, the revered Hindu epic by Tulsidas, to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"The donated gold Ramcharitmanas disappeared from the temple. When the donor sought an explanation, he was allegedly insulted and told that it was not the responsibility of the temple authorities to protect every item in the temple," Kejriwal alleged.

Kejriwal was accompanied by AAP Goa in-charge Atishi, the party's Goa unit president Valmiki Naik and other party leaders.

"We prayed that everyone involved in the alleged 'chanda chori' (theft of donations) at the Shri Ram Mandir should receive the strictest punishment. Those who are protecting or supporting the accused should also be investigated and punished," he said.