Ram Temple donation row: SIT an eyewash to shield the powerful, says Kejriwal
AAP claims probe panel lacks legal validity as no FIR has been registered, alleges it was constituted to shield influential people
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Ram Temple donation scam was an eyewash intended to protect influential people rather than uncover the truth.
Kejriwal made the remarks after arriving at Lucknow airport on his way to Ayodhya, where he is scheduled to visit the Ram Temple and Hanumangarhi.
Addressing reporters, the former Delhi chief minister alleged that valuables and cash donated by devotees to the temple had been stolen.
"Diamonds and precious stones that devotees offered to God have been stolen, Rs 200 crore in cash has been stolen, and even 200 kilograms of silver have been stolen," he claimed.
"I am deeply distressed. There are crores and crores of people like me who are deeply distressed. That is why I am going to Ayodhya. Tomorrow I will visit the Ram Temple and offer prayers to Lord Ram, and I will also visit Hanumangarhi," he said.
Kejriwal also questioned the legal validity of the SIT, alleging that it had been constituted without registration of a First Information Report (FIR).
"In this case, donations worth billions of rupees have allegedly been stolen, some money has even been recovered, yet no FIR has been registered," he said.
"An SIT cannot be formed without an FIR. The CrPC states that an SIT can be constituted only after an FIR is registered. Under which law has this SIT been formed?" he asked.
"This SIT has no power to conduct an investigation. This SIT is merely a fraud, an attempt to throw dust in people's eyes. Its only purpose is to protect influential people and cover up the entire matter," Kejriwal alleged.
Earlier in the day, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh appeared before the SIT and submitted documents which he claimed contained evidence of corruption linked to the alleged Ram Temple donation scam.
The Uttar Pradesh government constituted the SIT on 13 June following a request from the temple trust after allegations of financial irregularities surfaced.
On Tuesday, the SIT submitted its preliminary inquiry report to the Uttar Pradesh government.
The report was submitted by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, who is an ex officio member of the temple trust.