Kejriwal's legal team objects to ED affidavit in SC

The legal team of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 9 May raised objection to the affidavit filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposing his interim bail in the Supreme Court.

The team issued a press release revealing that a formal complaint in this regard has been lodged with the Supreme Court's registry.

Denouncing the ED's affidavit as a blatant disregard of legal procedures, the release said the affidavit was submitted without taking the SC's approval and issued at a time when the matter is already slated for a final decision in the top court tomorrow.

The right to campaign in an election is neither a fundamental nor a constitutional right, the Enforcement Directorate submitted to the apex court on Thursday, a day ahead of the scheduled pronouncement of the court's order on grant of interim bail to Kejriwal in an alleged money laundering case.