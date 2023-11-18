Kerala BJP to organise pro-Israel rally in Kozhikode on Dec 2

In a counter to the pro-Palestine stand of both Congress and CPI(M) in Kerala, the state unit of BJP has decided to organise a pro-Israel rally in Kozhikode on December 2. Kozhikode BJP president V.K. Sajeevan said that Union minister of state Rajeev Chandrasekhar will inaugurate the event, which is being titled ‘anti-terror conference’.

This comes at a time when the Israel-Hamas war has been continuing since October 7 where more than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in cold blood by Israel. It may be noted that Kozhikode witnessed pro-Palestine rallies organised by political parties CPM and IUML. The Congress is organising pro-Palestine rally on November 23.

Several BJP leaders said that heads of various Christian churches will be invited for the event. The party also slammed all pro-Palestine rallies held.

Chandrasekhar has been accused of making statements on social media that promote enmity between different groups in connection with recent blasts at a convention centre in Kochi.

His social media posts claimed that the incident has a connection with a pro-Palestine rally organised in Kerala, in which a Hamas leader allegedly addressed the audience virtually.