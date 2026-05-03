Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan demands rollback of steep LPG price hike
Kerala CM says record increase has pushed households, migrant workers and small businesses into distress
Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday demanded that the Centre immediately withdraw the recent sharp increase in LPG prices, alleging that the move had severely burdened ordinary households, migrant workers and small businesses already struggling under economic pressure.
In a statement, the Kerala chief minister described the latest increase as “one of the most cruel” cooking gas price hikes in recent years and accused the Union government of prioritising corporate profits over public welfare.
‘Cruel’ price rise hurting households, businesses
Vijayan said the price of commercial LPG cylinders had been increased by Rs 993 in a single revision, taking the cost of a 19-kg cylinder beyond Rs 3,000.
He warned that the steep rise would badly affect the hotel and restaurant sector, particularly small establishments dependent on commercial cooking gas.
The chief minister also criticised the increase in the price of 5-kg LPG cylinders by Rs 251.50, saying it would directly impact migrant labourers and economically weaker families that rely on smaller cylinders for daily cooking needs.
Vijayan alleged that the increase came immediately after the conclusion of Assembly elections in states and accused the Centre of imposing the burden only after polling had ended.
He said the move had added fresh financial stress on common people, small entrepreneurs and migrant workers.
West Asia crisis worsening fuel pressure
Referring to the ongoing Iran–United States conflict (2026) and wider instability in West Asia, Vijayan said the hospitality sector had already been facing cooking gas shortages for months.
According to him, the latest price increase would be extremely difficult for businesses to absorb.
“The burden would ultimately be passed on to consumers,” he said, warning that several small establishments, including many in Kerala, could be forced to shut down if prices continued to remain elevated.
Accuses Centre of favouring corporations
The chief minister alleged that oil companies were placing profits above public welfare.
“Such a trend of imposing additional financial burden on people cannot be accepted,” he said.
Vijayan also accused the Centre of following policies that favour corporate interests and demanded an immediate correction in approach.
He urged the Union government to roll back what he termed the “excessive hike” without delay.
The price of commercial LPG cylinders was increased by a record Rs 993 per 19-kg cylinder on 1 May, marking the third consecutive monthly increase.
The surge has been linked to rising global energy prices and disruptions in oil and gas supply chains caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia and instability around the Strait of Hormuz.
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