Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan demands rollback of steep LPG price hike

Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday demanded that the Centre immediately withdraw the recent sharp increase in LPG prices, alleging that the move had severely burdened ordinary households, migrant workers and small businesses already struggling under economic pressure.

In a statement, the Kerala chief minister described the latest increase as “one of the most cruel” cooking gas price hikes in recent years and accused the Union government of prioritising corporate profits over public welfare.

‘Cruel’ price rise hurting households, businesses

Vijayan said the price of commercial LPG cylinders had been increased by Rs 993 in a single revision, taking the cost of a 19-kg cylinder beyond Rs 3,000.

He warned that the steep rise would badly affect the hotel and restaurant sector, particularly small establishments dependent on commercial cooking gas.

The chief minister also criticised the increase in the price of 5-kg LPG cylinders by Rs 251.50, saying it would directly impact migrant labourers and economically weaker families that rely on smaller cylinders for daily cooking needs.

Vijayan alleged that the increase came immediately after the conclusion of Assembly elections in states and accused the Centre of imposing the burden only after polling had ended.