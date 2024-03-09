Kerala: CM orders CBI probe into vet student's death after meeting family

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday, 9 March, ordered a CBI probe into the death of J.S. Siddharthan, a second-year BVSC student who was found "hanging" in the bathroom of his hostel at the College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences in Wayanad's Pookode on 18 February.

The probe was announced soon after Siddharthan's father Jayaprakash met Vijayan on Saturday.

Siddharthan, a second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry student at Pookode, was found dead in the college hostel washroom. His parents have claimed that some of his college mates told them that he was beaten to death by some senior students and SFI activists.

After meeting the chief minister, Jayaprakash informed media that the CM gave them a patient hearing and agreed to their demand for a CBI probe.

“The CM categorically told us that he will do the needful to direct a CBI probe into the matter. We want a CBI probe to ensure that all those involved in brutally ‘killing’ my son are brought to the book. Such an incident should never occur again,” said Jayaprakash.

Incidentally, Wayanad Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi had on Wednesday written to CM Vijayan demanding a CBI probe into Siddharth's death.

“A murder case should be registered against the Dean and the Assistant warden. A mere suspension is not enough. They should be dismissed. There are still two more students who brutally assaulted my son, but due to their influence, they are still not arraigned as accused. These two names are there in the report of the anti-ragging squad, but surprisingly they have been excluded from the police probe,” Jayaprakash said.