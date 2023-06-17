Kerala: Controversial antiques dealer Monson Mavunkal gets life imprisonment for raping minor

"...the convict who is found to have committed repeated rape on a minor girl by harbouring her in his residence, inducing her with benefits and exploiting the financial position of her family, subjected her to repeated rape for several months under the protection of security guards with guns and aborting her pregnancy at his residence does not deserve any leniency and he has to be dealt with adequate sentence," the order said.



The court has awarded him life imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life under Section 376 (2) (f) (being a relative, guardian, or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman) of the IPC.



The same quantum of punishment was awarded for the offence under 376 (2) (n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman). The court has also awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for offences under Sections 313 and 370 (4) of the IPC. He was also sentenced to life imprisonment for the offence under Section 5 (j) (2) of the POCSO Act.