Berlin court gives custody of 2-year-old Ariha Shah to German state

Berlin's Pankow local court on Friday, 17 June, granted toddler Ariha Shah's custody to the German state and dismissed the parents' contention that the injuries sustained by their child—both times were in the first year of her life—were "accidental".

The court underscored that this was in the "best interests of the child" on the grounds of multiple instances of suspected physical abuse of the child by either parent or both (and possibly a third family member), leading to a skull fracture when she was three months old and penetrative injury to the genital area when she was seven months old.

The Pankow local court has rejected the parents’ filed contentions on the sequence of events, claiming that both the injuries—caused in April and September of 2021, respectively—were accidental. The court has granted temporary guardianship of the child to the Youth Welfare Office in Berlin. German authorities had suspected Ariha's parents Dhara and Bhavesh Shah of abusing her, leading to her placement in foster care.

The parents have been "deprived of their right to parental care of the child to avert the existing danger to the child" and the applications of the mother and father for the surrender of the child and transfer to a third party in India have been rejected. However, the court has allowed visitation rights to the biological parents twice a month for an hour each.