Kerala Court asks police to register case against top youth CPI(M) leader Jake C.Thomas

A local court in Kerala's Thrissur district has directed police to register a case against top youth CPI(M) leader Jake C. Thomas over a political speech lashed out at Asianet News and its employees.

This comes five months after repeated complaints to Chalakudy Police in Thrissur district to register a case went unheeded.

Thomas, while participating in his party state secretariat M.V.Govindan’s state wide rally on March 6, lashed out at Asianet News and its employees in the district.

Based on this, the Asianet News officials approached the Chalakudy Police station to register a case, but they failed to do so.