Rumblings in Bengal CPI(M) over national-level understanding with Trinamool

Party insiders said that the party politburo member and the state secretary in West Bengal Md Salim tried his level- best to assure the district- level leaders that the national- level political obligations will in no way impact the party’s continued movements against ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

“The recently-concluded panchayat polls have proved that though slowly, the party has started showing signs of regaining their eroded vote-bank to a great extent.

In such a situation, the question that is evolving among a section of the grassroots-level workers on whether this national-level show of unity will arrest the regaining process again,” a state committee member of the party said.

He also pointed out that BJP is trying to take advantage of this confusion.

Already the leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has given a call to Congress and CPI(M) leaders and workers, who cannot accept this national- level friendship with Trinamool Congress, to

either join BJP or form an independent platform against Trinamool Congress.