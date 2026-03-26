Kerala HC closes Sabarimala flag mast case, gives clean chit to UDF-era project

The Kerala High Court has closed the case alleging corruption and irregularities in the reconstruction of the golden flag mast at Sabarimala Temple, bringing an end to a long-running controversy that had sparked political and public debate.

In its ruling on Thursday, the court accepted the findings of the Vigilance department in full, concluding that there was no material evidence to support allegations of wrongdoing. It held that no criminal proceedings were warranted based on the available records, effectively granting a clean chit to the then Travancore Devaswom Board, which oversaw the project during the Congress-led UDF government’s tenure.

The Vigilance report highlighted transparency in the handling of gold donations received for the reconstruction. A total of 412 grams of gold, contributed by devotees and well-wishers, was found to have been properly accounted for and utilised without any discrepancy.

Investigators recorded statements from 23 individuals, including key contributors, and found them consistent with official records maintained by the Devaswom Board. In all, 27 donors had contributed to the project, among them noted figures such as Mohanlal, Ranjith Panicker, Priyadarshan, Shaji Kailas and Suresh Gopi.