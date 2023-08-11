Kerala HC dismisses petition challenging State Film awards

The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by Malayalam Cine Director M.J.Lijeesh challenging the Kerala State Film Awards for the year 2022.

The Court termed the plea 'frivolous' and dismissed the same, after observing that the pleadings were insufficient and lacked evidence to prove the allegations of nepotism and bias made by the film director.

Lijeesh is the director of the Malayalam movie 'Aakaashathinu Thazhe’ which also contested for the awards.

He claimed that he did not win any award for the film due to nepotism and bias on the part of the jury.