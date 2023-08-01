Kerala HC rules multiplier method for compensation applicable to serious injuries also

The Kerala High Court has held that the multiplier method must be applied while calculating the compensation in motor accident claim cases in serious injuries as well and not just in cases of deaths.

The court emphasized that the purpose of adopting the multiplier method was to achieve uniformity and consistency while assessing compensation in motor vehicle accidents, regardless of the nature of injury.

“The very purpose of adopting the multiplier method in Sarla Verma (supra) is to do away with the considerable variation and inconsistency in assessing compensation and also to bring uniformity and consistency," noted the high court said.