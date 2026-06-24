Kerala HC invalidates local body oaths taken in names other than 'God' or solemn affirmation

The Kerala High Court has ruled that elected local body representatives must take oath strictly in the manner prescribed under law, declaring invalid the oaths of several BJP councillors in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation who invoked names other than “God” or went beyond a solemn affirmation.

In a judgment delivered by Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan, the court held that the Kerala Municipality Act and the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act permit elected members to take oath only “in the name of God” or by making a solemn affirmation.

The court said the statutory format does not allow the inclusion of specific deities, “Bharathamba” (Mother India), “Bharata Mata”, political martyrs, organisations or individuals.

The case arose after 20 councillors of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation took oath in the names of various Hindu deities, Bharathamba, Bharata Mata, Gurudeva and martyrs associated with their political movement.

In a separate petition, a member of the Vadakkencherry grama panchayat in Palakkad district took oath “by God's blessing in the name of Oommen Chandy”.

The court observed that taking oath is a solemn constitutional and statutory obligation through which elected representatives pledge to uphold the Constitution, follow the rule of law and serve the public honestly.