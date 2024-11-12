Kerala: 'Mallu Hindu' WhatsApp group, derogatory posts see 2 IAS officers suspended

The Kerala government has suspended two senior officials, K. Gopalakrishnan, director of industries, and N. Prasanth, special secretary of agriculture, for disciplinary violations.

The suspension orders, issued on Monday, 10 November, cite breaches of service rules and serious indiscipline. Gopalakrishnan's actions allegedly sowed disunity within the All India Services cadre, while Prasanth’s conduct was said to have damaged the public image of the state’s administrative machinery.

Gopalakrishnan, an officer of the 2013 batch, was suspended following the creation of a WhatsApp group called 'Mallu Hindu Officers' last month. It is claimed that he created this group, selecting IAS officers for membership based on their religious affiliation.

While Gopalakrishnan initially reported the incident as a case of hacking, alleging that his device had been compromised, the investigation has found no evidence to support this claim. A police inquiry revealed that Gopalakrishnan had repeatedly reset his mobile phone before submitting it for forensic examination, which hampered the investigation by the cyber forensics team.

On 31 October, a row erupted after the WhatsApp group was formed using Gopalakrishnan’s phone number. Some officers added to the group objected to its nature.

The suspension order, signed by chief secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, stated that the officer's actions violated several provisions of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

N. Prasanth, an officer from the 2007 IAS batch, was suspended following derogatory comments made on social media about additional chief secretary Dr A. Jayathilak. Prasanth accused Jayathilak of sabotaging the careers of subordinates who did not follow his directives and described him as a "psychopath".

This followed a report by Jayathilak regarding missing files of the Unnathi initiative, an organisation aimed at empowering Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Prasanth had publicly claimed that Jayathilak was spreading baseless allegations about him through the media.