Of black gold and broken shores

An Enforcement Directorate investigation into alleged financial transactions involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions, the IT company owned by T. Veena, daughter of former two-term Kerala chief minister and current leader of opposition in the state Assembly Pinarayi Vijayan, has once again thrust a relatively obscure industry into the national spotlight.

The controversy has largely been framed as a politico-legal issue. Yet beyond the allegations and courtroom battles lies a larger story about one of India’s most strategic natural resources and the intense battles surrounding its extraction. CMRL operates in a sector that sits at the intersection of geopolitics, national security, industrial policy, environmental conflict and corporate power.

The renewed attention on the company has revived questions about the vast deposits of heavy mineral sands buried under the beaches of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, resources that have become extremely valuable in a world driven by electric vehicles, renewable energy, advanced electronics, aerospace manufacturing and defence technologies.

For governments and corporations, these black sands spell enormous wealth and strategic opportunity. For coastal communities, though, they present an entirely different reality — of eroding shorelines, shrinking livelihoods and a protracted battle against extraction projects.

The sands of power

The dark sands that line stretches of Kerala’s coast contain some of the world’s most valuable mineral deposits. Mixed with ordinary beach sand are ilmenite, rutile, zircon, garnet, sillimanite and monazite, minerals that have become indispensable to modern industry.

Ilmenite and rutile are the principal ores of titanium, a metal prized for its strength, corrosion resistance and low weight. Titanium is used extensively in aircraft, spacecraft, missiles, naval vessels and medical implants. Zircon is vital for ceramics, electronics and specialised industrial applications. Monazite, perhaps the most strategically important mineral found in these deposits, contains thorium and rare earth elements.