Yellow survey stones and a project called SilverLine

When the yellow survey stone appeared one morning inside K. Thankamma’s kitchen courtyard in Alappuzha’s Kozhuvallur village, the 68-year-old widow felt as if somebody had quietly marked her family for eviction. The stone looked innocuous enough, but its message was terrifying.

These stones were used to mark the proposed alignment of the controversial SilverLine high-speed railway corridor, projected by the then Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government as Kerala’s biggest infrastructure dream.

For Thankamma and thousands of others across the state, the yellow stones became symbols of fear, humiliation and uncertainty. Homes that had been around for generations faced demolition. Land prices crashed. Banks hesitated to grant new home loans. Families postponed weddings, house repairs and investments because nobody knew when the eviction notices or bulldozers might arrive.

With the new Congress-led UDF government led by chief minister V.D. Satheesan officially scrapping the project, relief has swept across villages that spent years living in a state of fear. “I used to wake up every day wondering whether this house would survive,” Thankamma told this reporter, standing beside the now fading yellow mark near her kitchen compound. “My husband built this home after years of hard work in the Gulf. After the yellow stone came, peace left this house. Even cooking in this kitchen became painful.”

From Kasaragod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south, the yellow survey stones had entered courtyards, wells, paddy fields, kitchens and bedrooms. They had transformed ordinary homes into sites of anxiety.

Their removal now marks one of the most dramatic political reversals in Kerala’s recent history and a rare victory for sustained public resistance against a mega infrastructure project backed by the full might of the state.