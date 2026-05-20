Kerala govt. scraps Silver Line land acquisition, to withdraw cases against protesters

In a major policy reversal within days of taking office, the Kerala government led by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday announced the cancellation of all land acquisition proceedings linked to the controversial Silver Line semi high-speed rail project.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet’s second meeting, Satheesan said all notifications issued for land acquisition along the proposed Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod corridor had been formally withdrawn.

The decision effectively dismantles one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects pursued by the previous Left Democratic Front government.

“We opposed the project from the very beginning. The land marked for acquisition has now been denotified,” the Chief Minister said.

In another significant move, the government also decided to withdraw criminal cases filed against people who had participated in protests against the Silver Line project. Satheesan said the administration would approach courts to facilitate the process.

The government further announced that the controversial yellow survey markers placed on private properties during the previous administration’s land survey process would be removed.

Describing the Silver Line project as environmentally damaging, the Chief Minister said his government remained committed to development initiatives that would not adversely affect livelihoods or Kerala’s ecology.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to recommend to the Kerala Public Service Commission that rank lists due to expire on 31 August be extended until 30 November, providing relief to thousands of job aspirants awaiting appointments.