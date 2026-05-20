Kerala govt. scraps Silver Line land acquisition, to withdraw cases against protesters
Satheesan administration reverses flagship rail project decisions taken by previous Left government
In a major policy reversal within days of taking office, the Kerala government led by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday announced the cancellation of all land acquisition proceedings linked to the controversial Silver Line semi high-speed rail project.
Addressing the media after the Cabinet’s second meeting, Satheesan said all notifications issued for land acquisition along the proposed Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod corridor had been formally withdrawn.
The decision effectively dismantles one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects pursued by the previous Left Democratic Front government.
“We opposed the project from the very beginning. The land marked for acquisition has now been denotified,” the Chief Minister said.
In another significant move, the government also decided to withdraw criminal cases filed against people who had participated in protests against the Silver Line project. Satheesan said the administration would approach courts to facilitate the process.
The government further announced that the controversial yellow survey markers placed on private properties during the previous administration’s land survey process would be removed.
Describing the Silver Line project as environmentally damaging, the Chief Minister said his government remained committed to development initiatives that would not adversely affect livelihoods or Kerala’s ecology.
The Cabinet also approved a proposal to recommend to the Kerala Public Service Commission that rank lists due to expire on 31 August be extended until 30 November, providing relief to thousands of job aspirants awaiting appointments.
Satheesan said the United Democratic Front’s election manifesto would now be circulated among government departments to prepare a roadmap for implementation under the administration’s proposed ‘Vision 2031’ programme.
He added that the government would soon unveil a 100-day action plan focusing on commitments that could be implemented immediately.
The Chief Minister also indicated that ongoing National Highway projects across the state would be reviewed, while matters related to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) would also be examined.
Responding to criticism over his public interactions and use of his full name, Satheesan dismissed the controversy, saying there was nothing wrong in mentioning his father’s name and that he had also wished to include his mother’s name.
He also defended his meetings with religious and community leaders, stating that maintaining cordial relations with all sections of society did not compromise the government’s secular principles.
Rejecting speculation over delays in portfolio allocation, Satheesan said ministerial responsibilities had been finalised on the night the government was sworn in and were formally submitted to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday after his return to the state capital.
With IANS inputs