Kerala: Police raids Congress leaders' hotel, looking for 'black money'

A Kerala Police raid on a hotel in Palakkad where several Congress leaders were staying on the night of Tuesday, 5 November has sparked protest and widespread resentment. The police claimed the operation was in search of alleged black money, but found no evidence to support the accusation.

The raid began at around 12.15 am and lasted into the early hours of Wednesday. A large team from both the North and South police stations arrived at the hotel, where Congress leaders, including Shanimol Usman and Bindu Krishna, were staying. The police stated that no black money was recovered during the search.

In response to the raid, UDF's Palakkad candidate Rahul Mamkoottathil went live on Facebook early on Wednesday morning, clarifying his whereabouts and addressing the allegations. Speaking from Kozhikode at around 2.30 am, he refuted claims linking him to the alleged black money scandal.

“BJP and CPM supporters are spreading rumours that Congress leaders arrived at a hotel in Palakkad with trolley bags full of money,” Mamkoottathil said. “They’re even claiming I was dropped off with a trolley bag at the hotel. However, I am here in Kozhikode. My trolley bag contains only clothes for two days. I came here to meet Kanthapuram Ustad." The last is in reference to the tenth and current grand mufti of India and the general-secretary of both All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama and Samastha Kerala Jemiyyathul Ulama of AP Sunnis.

Mamkoottathil also discussed the search of Congress leaders’ rooms. “All the Congress leaders cooperated and opened their rooms. The only delay came from Shanimol Usman, who requested that female officers be present before her room was searched, as she was staying alone.