Kerala police seize 1,500 kits carrying essential items. Why?

The Kerala Police has seized more than 1,500 bags carrying "essential items", allegedly for distribution to voters in Wayanad’s Sultan Bathery.

The vehicle carrying the kits was confiscated by the police on Wednesday, 24 April, around 7 p.m. during a lightning inspection based on a tip-off. The vehicle will be handed over to the flying squad.

Each kit had items worth Rs 279, including 1 kg sugar, 250 g tea, 50 g coconut oil, biscuit, rusk, washing powder and bath soap. Around 33 of the kits also had betel leaves, areca nut, lime and tobacco.

The lorry driver claimed that he was not informed about the final destination of the delivery. However, both the UDF and the LDF have alleged that the BJP ordered the kits for distribution to voters in the tribal colonies in the district.

Congress leader and Kalpetta MLA T. Siddique also thinks the BJP's local leaders got over 3,000 kits to distribute in the tribal colonies.

Allegedly, there were plans to distribute ration kits in Kalpetta and Mananthavady areas too.

BJP workers have rubbished these allegations.