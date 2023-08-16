Kerala textbooks to include deleted portions on Gandhi’s assassination, Gujarat riots, Nehru

Kerala has decided to restore the deleted chapters in NCERT Class 11 and 12 textbooks including those on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, the 2002 Gujarat riots, Jawarharlal Nehru by incorporating them in supplementary textbooks.

The chapters will be introduced in schools after the Onam vacation in September, said the Minister for General Education V Sivankutty. He said the new curriculum under the Kerala State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will bring back deleted portions including references to Jawaharlal Nehru and Mughal emperors, the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, the 2002 Gujarat riots, and more. Portions removed from Economics and Science textbooks will also be re-introduced. They had also removed reference to independent India's first education minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

“Kerala’s curriculum committee formed a sub-committee, held comprehensive discussions, and arrived at the conclusion that several portions the NCERT had removed from textbooks were of significance, and hence should be taught to students in the state. This committee has recommended teaching all these chapters in schools under the General Education Department in Kerala. The new textbooks have already been prepared,” he said. The curriculum is expected to change for students from pre-primary to higher secondary classes, replacing the NCERT syllabus the state has so far followed.