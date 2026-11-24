The Congress-led government in Kerala has stepped up its confrontation with the Centre over ethanol blending in petrol, seeking pure fuel samples from oil marketing companies to verify the ethanol content in supplies distributed across the state.

Anoop Jacob, Kerala's Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, has written to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, seeking a directive to oil marketing companies to provide samples of 100 per cent pure petrol for comparison with fuel sold in the state.

Earlier this month, the state's Civil Supplies Department collected petrol samples from outlets operated by various public sector oil companies to determine whether fuel was being sold with ethanol blended beyond the prescribed limit.

The samples were sent to regional chemical laboratories for testing. Kerala took up the issue after the Congress-led Karnataka government alleged that petrol containing more than the permitted level of ethanol was being sold in the state.

In his letter to Puri, Jacob said the Civil Supplies Department had collected samples following the prescribed protocol and handed them over to the government's Chemical Examiner's Laboratory.

However, he said the laboratory had informed the department that cross-matching the samples would require 100 per cent pure petrol, which was available only with oil companies such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

"It was informed that cross-matching of the samples collected would require 100 per cent pure petrol samples, which are only available with oil firms such as IOC and BPCL. Though oil companies had initially agreed to supply pure samples, they later desisted from handing over the model samples to the civil supplies department. Persistent efforts made by senior government officials to procure pure samples from oil firms were turned down," he said.

The minister said the exercise was not intended to undermine the credibility of oil companies but to address public concerns about the possible impact of ethanol blending in petrol supplied in the state.

Earlier, Jacob had warned that strict action would be taken if the fuel supplied in Kerala was found to be adulterated.