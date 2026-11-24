Kerala seeks pure petrol samples to verify ethanol blending levels
Congress-led state government has asked Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to direct oil companies to provide samples, amid a dispute over allegations of excess ethanol in petrol
The Congress-led government in Kerala has stepped up its confrontation with the Centre over ethanol blending in petrol, seeking pure fuel samples from oil marketing companies to verify the ethanol content in supplies distributed across the state.
Anoop Jacob, Kerala's Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, has written to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, seeking a directive to oil marketing companies to provide samples of 100 per cent pure petrol for comparison with fuel sold in the state.
Earlier this month, the state's Civil Supplies Department collected petrol samples from outlets operated by various public sector oil companies to determine whether fuel was being sold with ethanol blended beyond the prescribed limit.
The samples were sent to regional chemical laboratories for testing. Kerala took up the issue after the Congress-led Karnataka government alleged that petrol containing more than the permitted level of ethanol was being sold in the state.
In his letter to Puri, Jacob said the Civil Supplies Department had collected samples following the prescribed protocol and handed them over to the government's Chemical Examiner's Laboratory.
However, he said the laboratory had informed the department that cross-matching the samples would require 100 per cent pure petrol, which was available only with oil companies such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).
"It was informed that cross-matching of the samples collected would require 100 per cent pure petrol samples, which are only available with oil firms such as IOC and BPCL. Though oil companies had initially agreed to supply pure samples, they later desisted from handing over the model samples to the civil supplies department. Persistent efforts made by senior government officials to procure pure samples from oil firms were turned down," he said.
The minister said the exercise was not intended to undermine the credibility of oil companies but to address public concerns about the possible impact of ethanol blending in petrol supplied in the state.
Earlier, Jacob had warned that strict action would be taken if the fuel supplied in Kerala was found to be adulterated.
A state notification issued in 2014, under the Central Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply and Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005, empowers officials ranging from the Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs to Taluk Supply Officers to inspect fuel outlets and initiate legal action. Jacob had cited these provisions while ordering the testing of petrol samples.
The dispute follows allegations by the Karnataka government that laboratory tests had found petrol samples containing substantially more than the prescribed 20 per cent ethanol.
Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad had said independent tests conducted at a private laboratory found "31.2% ethanol blending in IOCL and 30.5% in HPCL, exceeding 20%".
The Union government and public sector oil marketing companies, however, rejected Karnataka's findings and questioned the sample collection and testing procedures followed by the state's Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Department.
Last week, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi dismissed concerns over E20 fuel and questioned the testing methods adopted by state governments.
Speaking to reporters in Thrissur, he said India had moved to E20 after extensive research and approval from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).
"There have been several political claims about ethanol blending, particularly allegations that the permitted limit has been exceeded. I will not call such persons any bad names. All I would say is that none of these idiots has any knowledge about science," he said.