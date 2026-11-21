Kerala to restore Rs 2,200 monthly aid for Kasaragod endosulfan victims
Chief Minister V D Satheesan announced the Rs 500 increase after meeting affected residents in Kasaragod on Friday
Monthly assistance for endosulfan victims in Kasaragod will rise from Rs 1,700 to Rs 2,200 from next month.
The increase reverses a cut made by the previous government. Satheesan said an order would be issued to restore the payment.
Thousands of residents suffered serious health problems following years of aerial pesticide spraying over cashew plantations. Affected families continue to seek justice and compensation.
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Saturday that his government would restore monthly financial assistance for endosulfan victims in Kasaragod district to Rs 2,200, reversing the previous administration’s decision to reduce it to Rs 1,700.
Announcing the decision on X, Satheesan said the government would issue an order so that beneficiaries receive the higher amount from next month. He said he was deeply moved by the hardships residents described when he met them during a visit to Kasaragod on Friday.
Satheesan described the payment as a modest form of support for people facing daily hardship. He acknowledged that the increase could do little to ease the extent of their suffering and pledged continued government support.
Endosulfan, a toxic pesticide, was sprayed from the air over cashew plantations in Kasaragod for years. Thousands of residents suffered neurological, developmental and other physical health problems following the spraying, which also caused widespread environmental damage.
Many affected residents live with serious disabilities. They and their families have campaigned for years for justice and compensation.
With PTI inputs