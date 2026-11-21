Monthly assistance for endosulfan victims in Kasaragod will rise from Rs 1,700 to Rs 2,200 from next month.

The increase reverses a cut made by the previous government. Satheesan said an order would be issued to restore the payment.

Thousands of residents suffered serious health problems following years of aerial pesticide spraying over cashew plantations. Affected families continue to seek justice and compensation.

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Saturday that his government would restore monthly financial assistance for endosulfan victims in Kasaragod district to Rs 2,200, reversing the previous administration’s decision to reduce it to Rs 1,700.

Announcing the decision on X, Satheesan said the government would issue an order so that beneficiaries receive the higher amount from next month. He said he was deeply moved by the hardships residents described when he met them during a visit to Kasaragod on Friday.