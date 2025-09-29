Ketan Parekh, mastermind of 2000–01 market scam, faces SEBI opposition to overseas trip

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has strongly opposed a plea by disgraced stockbroker Ketan Parekh to travel to multiple countries over the next four months, warning the court that his foreign trips could enable him to evade surveillance and continue fraudulent activities.

Parekh, once a key figure in the 2000–01 securities scam and barred from trading for 14 years, has sought permission from a special SEBI court to travel between 4 October 2025 and 3 February 2026. He requested clearance to visit the UK, UAE, Singapore, Thailand, Sri Lanka, South Africa, the European Union and Georgia, citing family reasons, two weddings, and the health of his elder daughter, who lives in the UK.

In a detailed response filed earlier this month, SEBI alleged that Parekh has previously misused limited travel permissions to engage in illegal market activity.

“The applicant has a history of misusing foreign travel permissions. While earlier permissions were sought on compassionate grounds, investigations revealed that during those periods he orchestrated fraudulent trades through WhatsApp groups like ‘Jack-ST’ and ‘Jack-Saro’,” the regulator said.

SEBI further accused Parekh of seeking to “settle in a foreign country” to continue schemes that could harm India’s economy and investors.

The market regulator highlighted an interim order passed in January 2025 in which Parekh and two others were again debarred for alleged front-running.

The order detailed how Parekh allegedly relayed time-sensitive information to Singapore-based trader Rohit Salgaocar within minutes, enabling illegal gains of Rs 65.77 crore. SEBI pointed out that Singapore is among the countries Parekh intends to visit and noted 151 instances of communication between Parekh and Salgaocar via WhatsApp and internet calls.