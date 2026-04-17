Key aide of arrested ‘godman’ Kharat killed, Rohit Pawar raises red flag

The death of Dr Jitendra Shelke — described as a close associate of Maharashtra's arrested self-styled godman Ashok Kharat — in a road accident on Friday, 17 April has triggered political controversy in the state, with Opposition leaders raising suspicions about the circumstances of the crash.

Kharat, who is facing allegations of sexually and financially exploiting multiple women and maintaining links with political figures, is currently under investigation by law enforcement agencies. Shelke, considered one of his key associates, had reportedly been questioned by both a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the case.

According to eyewitness accounts, the accident took place at around 12.30 pm on Friday on the Sahyadri Highway near Kopargaon–Vaijapur village in Ahmednagar district. Shelke was travelling with his family from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar towards Shirdi after visiting the pilgrimage site of Mahur when the car was involved in a severe crash. The vehicle was badly mangled in the collision.

Shelke died in the accident, while his wife Anuradha also lost her life after rescue operations were delayed, reportedly because a crane required to extricate passengers reached the spot nearly two hours later. The couple’s 14-year-old son Suchit sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. Police in Ahmednagar have begun an investigation into the crash.