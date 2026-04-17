Key aide of arrested ‘godman’ Kharat killed, Rohit Pawar raises red flag
Opposition raises suspicion of foul play as Jitendra Shelke, questioned in sexual exploitation case, dies in highway crash
The death of Dr Jitendra Shelke — described as a close associate of Maharashtra's arrested self-styled godman Ashok Kharat — in a road accident on Friday, 17 April has triggered political controversy in the state, with Opposition leaders raising suspicions about the circumstances of the crash.
Kharat, who is facing allegations of sexually and financially exploiting multiple women and maintaining links with political figures, is currently under investigation by law enforcement agencies. Shelke, considered one of his key associates, had reportedly been questioned by both a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the case.
According to eyewitness accounts, the accident took place at around 12.30 pm on Friday on the Sahyadri Highway near Kopargaon–Vaijapur village in Ahmednagar district. Shelke was travelling with his family from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar towards Shirdi after visiting the pilgrimage site of Mahur when the car was involved in a severe crash. The vehicle was badly mangled in the collision.
Shelke died in the accident, while his wife Anuradha also lost her life after rescue operations were delayed, reportedly because a crane required to extricate passengers reached the spot nearly two hours later. The couple’s 14-year-old son Suchit sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. Police in Ahmednagar have begun an investigation into the crash.
Shelke was a prominent businessman from Shirdi associated with construction and educational institutions. He had reportedly been a follower of Kharat for seven to eight years and served as vice-president of the Shivalika Trust since 2023. Sources indicate he was involved in land transactions linked to Kharat’s network and was considered among the godman’s closest confidants.
Opposition leaders have called for a thorough probe, pointing to Shelke’s role in the ongoing investigation into Kharat’s activities. Social activist Anjali Damania termed the death “unfortunate” and questioned whether the incident could be linked to the broader case. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare said the crash appeared “difficult to believe”, noting that concerns had earlier been raised about the safety of individuals connected to the investigation.
NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar said the circumstances of the accident were “shocking” and warranted detailed inquiry into whether the crash may have been engineered to prevent sensitive information from coming to light. NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) MLA Amol Mitkari also questioned whether the vehicle’s brakes had failed naturally or been tampered with.
Responding to the allegations, BJP leader Chitra Wagh said that if any conspiracy is found in the accident, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis would ensure strict action against those responsible.
Sources indicated that investigators had been examining call detail records of individuals linked to Kharat as part of the broader probe. The latest development has intensified political scrutiny of the case, with Opposition leaders arguing that the death of a key witness raises serious questions that must be addressed through an impartial investigation.