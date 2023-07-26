Kharge alleges he was humiliated, his privilege hurt in Rajya Sabha

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday hit out at the BJP-led central government saying that his privilege was hurt and he was insulted in the House.

He tweeted in Hindi, “I was keeping the issues before the House, and while 50 members gave notices under Rule 267, I didn't even get a chance to speak in Parliament. Ok. But at last when I was speaking, my microphone was switched off, this is a blow to my privilege. This is an insult to me. They have challenged my self-respect. And if the House runs on the instructions of the government, then I will understand that there is no democracy,” Kharge said, attaching a video of his remarks which he made in the Upper House.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar had later said that nothing will go on record.