Peace can't be restored in Manipur while Biren Singh remains the CM: Congress

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Every passing day as the truth of the horror of Manipur continues to trickle out, it is clear that: The law and order in the state has collapsed. Mobs, armed vigilantes and insurgent groups are running amok. Women and families have faced the worst, unimaginable atrocities." The administration is not only complicit in the violence but has actively fanned hate, he alleged.

Ramesh said the social fabric of the state has been completely torn apart with a total breakdown of trust between communities.

"There won't be any justice or movement towards peace as long as Biren Singh remains CM. The time has long past gone for the Prime Minister to act. He must ACT NOW and not deflect, distort and defame to cover up collapse of the so-called double engine governance in Manipur," the Congress leader said on Twitter.