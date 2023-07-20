Mahila Congress, Youth Congress protestors demand Manipur CM Biren Singh's removal

The Mahila Congress and the Indian Youth Congress on Thursday staged a protest over the incident of two women being paraded by a mob in Manipur and demanded resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Hundreds of Mahila Congress workers led by its acting president Netta D'Souza staged the protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The activists of the Mahila Congress raised slogans against the government and demanded resignation of Biren Singh. Speaking to the media, D'Souza said that the chief minister has failed in controlling the law and order situation in the state and the women don't feel secure there.