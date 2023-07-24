Kharge hails 1991 liberalisation, says India's transformative journey began with eco reforms

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hailed the 1991 liberalisation budget of P.V. Narasimha Rao-led Congress government as a "momentous occasion" saying India embarked on a transformative journey with a series of economic reforms that played a key role in shaping the middle class for generations to come.

Kharge also said that the Congress holds great pride in its significant achievement of Economic Liberalisation.

In a tweet, the Congress president said, "The 1991 Liberalisation Budget marked a momentous occasion for India and its people. Under the guidance of P. V. Narasimha Rao and the then Finance Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh, India embarked on a transformative journey with a series of economic reforms that played a pivotal role in shaping the middle class for generations to come."