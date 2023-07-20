Opposition leaders meet at Kharge's chamber in Parliament to chalk out strategy for Monsoon Session

Leaders of several opposition parties met at the chamber of Mallikarjun Kharge in the Parliament complex to chalk out their joint strategy for the Monsoon Session which is set to begin on Thursday.

At the meeting, the leaders decided to raise the Manipur violence issue and demand a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state.

This was the first meeting of the opposition parties following the formation of their alliance 'INDIA'.

Several leaders of the Congress and other opposition parties have given adjournment notices in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for taking up discussion on Manipur and have demanded answers from the government.