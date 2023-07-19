Opposition alliance to hold first meeting, discuss strategy for Parliament's monsoon session

The first meeting of opposition alliance INDIA will be held on Thursday to chalk out a joint strategy for the monsoon session of Parliament.

Sources said the meeting will be held in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

"The meeting has been called to discuss the issues to be taken up in Parliament from day one of the monsoon session," an opposition party leader.

The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 20 and conclude on August 11.

Twenty-six opposition parties on Tuesday formed a coalition --Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)-- to unitedly take on the ruling NDA with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserting that the fight will be "between INDIA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi".