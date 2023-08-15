Kharge hoists Tricolour at Congress HQ, says democracy & Constitution facing grave danger

On the occasion of Independence Day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday hoisted the Tricolour at the party headquarters here and took a shot at the Centre saying that democracy and the Constitution were facing grave danger.

Also present at the Congress headquarters were senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Meira Kumar, Ambika Soni, Salman Khurshid, as well as other members and workers.

Addressing the attendants after hoisting the flag, Kharge said: "Nation building is a continuous process and our freedom fighters as well as our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru through their contribution have fulfilled the aspirations."