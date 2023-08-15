Bharat Mata is voice of every Indian: Rahul, Kharge greet people on I-Day

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday extended their warm wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of 77th Independence Day.

"Happy Independence Day to all of you," Kharge wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He said, "Democracy and Constitution are the soul of our country. We take this oath that we will uphold the freedom of democracy and Constitution for the unity and integrity of the country, for love and brotherhood, for harmony."

Rahul Gandhi, who represents Kerala's Wayanad parliamentary constituency wrote on X, "Bharat Mata is the voice of every Indian. Happy Independence Day to all the countrymen."