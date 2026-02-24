Kisan chaupal: Modi buckled under US pressure, Congress demands scrapping of trade deal
At Bhopal rally, Congress announces series of six kisan chaupals across key agrarian states, signalling a plan to turn the farmer issue into a political campaign
Making the Modi government’s “surrender” before the United States the central point of its offensive, the Congress on Tuesday, 24 February, held the first of its six 'kisan chaupals' in Bhopal, launching a scathing attack on the Modi government over the India–US trade deal.
The deal, as per some analysts, announced on 2 February, now stands 'ineffective' after the US Supreme Court termed trade tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump as 'illegal'.
Addressing the gathering, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of compromising national interests and “selling out” India’s farmers.
Gandhi said the US Supreme Court had struck down tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration, and while several countries had stepped back from trade deal, Modi government has not withdrawn yet.
Stating that India is an agriculture-based country where farmers are central to the nation’s identity, Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister had “decided to weaken farmers at the behest of Donald Trump.”
“We will not allow this to happen at any cost. We strongly oppose this one-sided trade deal. The Modi government will have to reconsider in the interest of farmers,” he said.
“India would purchase goods worth ₹9 lakh crore from the United States annually. What will happen to our industry and our farmers?,” he asked.
Gandhi further alleged that the trade deal, stalled for months, was finalised due to political pressure.
Referring to the Epstein files, Gandhi suggested that disclosures were being used to pressurise the Modi government. He also cited legal proceedings against industrialist Gautam Adani in the United States, alleging that the matter had been used as tool to put BJP in the line.
Attack on sovereignty
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge linked the trade deal to questions of sovereignty and farmers’ welfare, saying the party would not accept any agreement that undermines agriculture or self-reliance.
“We do not accept an attack on farmers’ livelihoods. We do not accept playing with the country’s energy security. We will not accept any compromise with India’s sovereignty and self-respect,” Kharge said.
He added that farmers were already struggling to secure remunerative prices under the current government and warned that cheaper imports from the US could hurt domestic producers.
India and the United States reached a framework for an interim trade agreement on 2 February, following talks between US President Donald Trump and PM Modi. Notably, the deal was announced by the Trump administration first.
The deal sets a reciprocal US tariff of about 18 per cent on most Indian exports—including textiles, leather, chemicals, machinery, gems and pharmaceuticals—with some sectors likely to receive exemptions later.
In return, India has agreed to cut or remove tariffs on several US industrial and agricultural products and expand purchases of American energy, technology and farm goods.
