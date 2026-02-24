Kisan chaupal: Modi buckled under US pressure, Congress demands scrapping of trade deal

Making the Modi government’s “surrender” before the United States the central point of its offensive, the Congress on Tuesday, 24 February, held the first of its six 'kisan chaupals' in Bhopal, launching a scathing attack on the Modi government over the India–US trade deal.

The deal, as per some analysts, announced on 2 February, now stands 'ineffective' after the US Supreme Court termed trade tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump as 'illegal'.

Addressing the gathering, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of compromising national interests and “selling out” India’s farmers.

Gandhi said the US Supreme Court had struck down tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration, and while several countries had stepped back from trade deal, Modi government has not withdrawn yet.