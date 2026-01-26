Kolkata: 7 killed, many feared trapped as fire guts dry food warehouse

At least seven people were killed and several others injured after a massive fire broke out at a dry food warehouse in the Nazirabad area of Kolkata early Monday, officials said, as rescue operations continued amid fears that around 20 people may still be missing.

Police said the blaze erupted around 3 am, prompting the deployment of nearly 15 fire brigade teams. Two bodies have so far been recovered from inside the warehouse, while the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Firefighters faced significant challenges in accessing the site as the warehouse is located in a narrow alley, delaying the supply of water. Long pipelines had to be laid to reach the spot, officials said, adding that parts of the fire were still raging several hours later.

The warehouse, situated in Nazirabad under the Anandpur area, stored dry packaged food items and soft drink bottles.