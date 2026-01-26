Kolkata: 7 killed, many feared trapped as fire guts dry food warehouse
At least seven people were killed and several others injured after a massive fire broke out at a dry food warehouse in the Nazirabad area of Kolkata early Monday, officials said, as rescue operations continued amid fears that around 20 people may still be missing.
Police said the blaze erupted around 3 am, prompting the deployment of nearly 15 fire brigade teams. Two bodies have so far been recovered from inside the warehouse, while the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.
Firefighters faced significant challenges in accessing the site as the warehouse is located in a narrow alley, delaying the supply of water. Long pipelines had to be laid to reach the spot, officials said, adding that parts of the fire were still raging several hours later.
The warehouse, situated in Nazirabad under the Anandpur area, stored dry packaged food items and soft drink bottles.
Fire officials said the flames spread rapidly due to the combustible material, engulfing two adjacent warehouses and destroying almost everything inside.
After the fire was partially brought under control, firefighters used gas cutters to breach the premises to search for survivors. Workers who were on night duty at the time of the incident were reportedly trapped inside, including at least six security guards, officials said.
Local residents alleged that the warehouse had been locked from the outside, preventing those inside from escaping when the fire broke out. However, officials said this claim is yet to be verified.
The exact cause of the fire has not been ascertained, and investigations are underway to determine whether safety norms were violated.
Senior police and fire department officials are monitoring the situation as rescue and cooling operations continue.
