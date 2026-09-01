Kolkata, south Bengal brace for more rain as heavy showers loom over north Bengal
Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are forecast across the state, with warnings of waterlogging in low-lying areas
An active low-pressure system over Gangetic West Bengal brought overnight rain to Kolkata and other southern districts early on Tuesday, with the weather office forecasting further thunderstorms and heavy showers through Wednesday.
Rain is expected across south Bengal on Tuesday, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in several districts. Kolkata and South 24 Parganas could receive heavy showers, with winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph.
Heavy rainfall has also been forecast in Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan and Birbhum districts on Tuesday.
The rain warning for south Bengal is likely to end after Wednesday, although scattered light to moderate showers and thunderstorms could continue. Rainfall activity in the region is expected to weaken from Wednesday.
North Bengal, however, is likely to face unsettled weather for several more days. A thunderstorm warning has been issued for all its districts on Tuesday, while heavy rain is expected at isolated locations.
Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The wet spell is expected to persist in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar on Friday.
Thunderstorms across West Bengal could be accompanied by wind gusts of 30–40 kmph. The weather office has also warned that intense rainfall may cause waterlogging in low-lying areas.
The low-pressure area is currently located over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining parts of Odisha and the north-west Bay of Bengal. The system has caused thunderstorms in several southern districts since Monday.
In Kolkata, overnight rain left several roads waterlogged on Tuesday morning and slowed traffic on major routes.
The city recorded a maximum temperature of 31.06 degrees Celsius on Monday, 0.09 degrees below normal. The minimum stood at 27.07 degrees Celsius, 1.01 degrees above normal, while relative humidity ranged between 78 and 94 per cent.
With IANS inputs