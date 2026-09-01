Kolkata, south Bengal brace for more rain as heavy showers loom over north Bengal

An active low-pressure system over Gangetic West Bengal brought overnight rain to Kolkata and other southern districts early on Tuesday, with the weather office forecasting further thunderstorms and heavy showers through Wednesday.

Rain is expected across south Bengal on Tuesday, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in several districts. Kolkata and South 24 Parganas could receive heavy showers, with winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph.

Heavy rainfall has also been forecast in Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan and Birbhum districts on Tuesday.

The rain warning for south Bengal is likely to end after Wednesday, although scattered light to moderate showers and thunderstorms could continue. Rainfall activity in the region is expected to weaken from Wednesday.

North Bengal, however, is likely to face unsettled weather for several more days. A thunderstorm warning has been issued for all its districts on Tuesday, while heavy rain is expected at isolated locations.