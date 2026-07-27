Kolkata: Barefoot parade of protest accused despite court directives

Despite repeated judicial warnings against publicly humiliating accused persons, Kolkata Police on Monday, 27 July escorted five men arrested in connection with the violence during last week's NEET protest through Esplanade (Dharmatala) barefoot and wearing shorts, prompting fresh questions over compliance with constitutional protections and court directives.

The public reconstruction of the alleged crime scene came despite repeated observations by the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court that accused persons cannot be subjected to public shaming merely because they have been arrested.

Advocate Swadesh Taral pointed to a June 2026 Calcutta High Court direction in which the court reportedly said, "You may arrest them, you may prosecute them, but you cannot humiliate them." According to Taral, the court described publicly parading accused persons in partial states of undress as "impermissible" and a violation of human rights. The Supreme Court has likewise held that the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution includes the right to dignity, which extends to accused persons until proven guilty through due process.

Against that legal backdrop, police brought five arrested men — Mohammad Afroz, Khaled Reza, Sheikh Salman, Mohammad Moinuddin and Alamgir — to Dorina Crossing to reconstruct Friday's alleged violence. One by one, they were taken out of a prison van, made to walk barefoot under heavy police escort and questioned at different locations before being returned to custody. The exercise lasted for more than an hour.