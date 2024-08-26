RG Kar Hospital: CBI questions former principal, forensic expert

Two teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started interrogating separately the former principal of the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, Sandip Ghosh, and the demonstrator of the hospital's forensic medicine department, Debasish Som, since Monday morning, 26 August.

While Ghosh's interrogation is being conducted at the CBI office in the Central government office (CGO) complex in Salt Lake on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, the grilling of Som is taking place at the agency's Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata.

This means that Ghosh is being questioned in connection with the ghastly rape and murder of the junior doctor within the hospital premises last month since the CGO complex houses the office of the CBI's special crime unit, whose officers are probing the rape and murder case.

On the other hand, Som is being questioned in connection with the case of financial irregularities at R.G. Kar since Nizam Palace houses the office of CBI's economic offences wing, whose investigators are probing the case of financial anomalies.