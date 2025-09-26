Kolkata floods: High-rise dreams drenched as residents struggle with aftermath of record downpour

Days after torrential rains turned Kolkata into a sprawling waterworld, the city still gasps under the weight of its flood-soaked wounds.

While low-lying neighbourhoods bore the initial brunt, the deluge also exposed the vulnerabilities of high-rise living, with thousands of residents in towering apartments facing unprecedented challenges.

In upscale residential complexes across EM Bypass, New Town, and parts of South Kolkata, basements and parking lots turned into virtual lakes. Expensive cars remain half-submerged, with residents unable to retrieve or repair them. Generators installed in basements failed as floodwaters rushed in, plunging entire towers into darkness during extended power cuts.

Waterlogging in lift shafts rendered elevators unusable, forcing elderly residents and children to climb dozens of flights of stairs. “Our 15th-floor apartment felt like a trap. Without power or lifts, even buying daily essentials became a nightmare,” said a resident of a high-rise in New Town.